School bus struck in hit-and-run accident

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in St. Louis are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident with a school bus.

KMOV-TV reported that children were on the bus Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported.

The accident happened around 8:50 a.m. in south St. Louis. Police say the car that struck the bus fled the scene.

The bus was able to continue its route.