School District Boundaries

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Despite criticism from Kansas City lawmakers, the legislature is changing the law on moving school district boundaries. The issue is a priority of Democratic Senator Victor Callahan of Independence. He said some Independence residents fall into the Kansas City School District but would prefer to attend Independence schools. Kansas City Democrats argue the change could result in segregation of Kansas City-area schools, with white students fleeing to Independence and black students being left in the Kansas City district. The Independence district is accredited, but Kansas City schools don't have full state accreditation. On Wednesday, the Senate accepted House changes to a bill that lets residents vote on whether to change school district boundaries.