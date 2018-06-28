School District Investigated

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - The University City School District is under investigation by the U-S Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights. The district confirms the investigation over allegations that black students do not have equal access to advanced, honors and gifted programs. But the district denies the allegations. About 86 percent of the district's students are black. School district spokesperson Daphne Dorsey says 66 percent of the students enrolled in Advanced Placement high school courses are black. She also says the district is working on changes in the advanced and gifted programs. It isn't clearn when the investigation will be completed.