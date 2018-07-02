School Districts Suing Missouri

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY(AP) - State attorneys say Missouri is far exceeding a constitutional requirement for public school spending. That's the key assertion as a judge tries to wrap up one lingering aspect of a so-far unsuccessful lawsuit by schools. The suing school districts claimed Missouri is violating its constitution by not providing schools enough money and distributing money unfairly. Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan ruled against almost all of their claims last month. But he called attorneys back to his courtroom yesterday. He wants additional arguments on whether the state is meeting a constitutional requirement to dedicate at least 25 percent of state revenue to public schools.