School districts will get notice first, site says

HAZELWOOD (AP) - A suburban St. Louis school district says schools will get early notice once the Ferguson grand jury reaches a decision.

A letter on the Hazelwood School District's site from Superintendent Grayling Tobias says the St. Louis County prosecutor's office will alert districts 24 hours before informing the media if the decision is on a weekend.

If the decision is during the week, Tobias says districts will learn three hours before media so that kids can be sent home before potential protests. District spokesman Jack Wang says districts will not be told what the decision is.

The grand jury is expected to decide this month whether to charge Ferguson Officer Darren Wilson in the fatal shooting of Michael Brown.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office did not return messages seeking comment.