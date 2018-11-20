School evacuates after brief fire scare

BOONE COUNTY - Two Mile Prairie Elementary School on Route Z was evacuated after a fire scare Thursday morning.

Principal Patricia Raynor said she was walking in the hall and heard loud pops that sounded like fireworks.

"I went to go see what was making the sound and saw red flames coming out of the wall," Raynor said.

Someone accidentally turned on a small heater embedded in the wall and it began to overheat, resulting in smoke and sparks. Raynor pulled the fire alarm and instructed a secretary to call 911.

Gale Bloomencamp from the Boone County Fire Protection District said that first responders arrived on the scene within three minutes.

No one was hurt and the heater was dismantled to prevent any similar accidents.

Raynor said she was pleased with the calm and quick response of both staff and students and cancelled a fire drill scheduled for Friday.