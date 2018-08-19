School Funding Formula on Trial

JEFFERSON CITY - School districts are preparing for trial next Wednesday in their lawsuit against the attorney general and the state over Missouri's school funding formula. The districts sued in Cole County Circuit Court in January 2004. Lawmakers in 2005 changed how the state distributes money to public schools. Gov. Blunt and legislative leaders hoped the new system would end the lawsuit. But critics said the new formula doesn't do enough to close the funding gap between property tax-rich and property tax-poor districts.