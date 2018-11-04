School Funding Trial Continues

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - The second day of Missouri's school funding trial focused on the testimony of 26 surburban school districts. They blamed other areas of the state for undervaluing property, collecting less local property tax revenues, then receiving more state aid than those districts deserve. The main complaint in the lawsuit is that Missouri doesn't provide schools enough money and distributes it unfairly. The Cole County trial is likely to last up to six weeks.