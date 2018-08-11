School Improvement Board Meets

JEFFERSON CITY - A board focused on improving learning in the preschool years was created by legislation more than two years ago, but finally got members appointed and met Thursday for the first time, including a visit with Gov. Blunt. The board heard a presentation from member Kathy Thornburg of the University of Missouri-Columbia who shared research indicating how important learning is in the early years. Thornburg also said the poorest children most need quality child care but are least likely to get it. She noted Missouri's income threshold to qualify for child care subsidies is the lowest in the U.S. Blunt told the board he's considering whether Missouri should raise it.