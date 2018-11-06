School Investigating Reported Sexual Assault

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

School officials and juvenile authorities are investigating the alleged assault, which happened last Friday. The boys involved range from 6 to 8 years of age. Saint Louis University pediatrician and professor Ken Haller says the sexual assault is more serious than simple bullying. He says boys that young who commit such acts are almost always victims of abuse themselves. Haller said authorities should not just investigate the boys themselves, but the home in which they live.