School May Reopen After Weekend Fire

SHELBYVILLE (AP) - School officials in the small northeast Missouri town Shelbyville hope the school complex can reopen tomorrow after a weekend fire. But continuing electrical problems make the reopening uncertain. The electrical fire on Saturday caused more than $300,000 worth of damage to the elementary school library in the North Shelby School District. Superintendent Larry Smoot says continuing electrical surges make the reopening date uncertain. Smoot says everything in the library was a total loss. Five classrooms were also damaged.