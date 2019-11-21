School Names Arena for Donor who Gave $12 Million

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Saint Louis University is naming its new arena for an alumnus who made a $12 million donation. The 10,000 seat multipurpose arena, due to open in March 2008, will be named in honor of Dr. Richard Chaifetz. The 1975 graduate is a licensed neuropsychologist and is founder, chairman and CEO of Chicago-based ComPsych Corporation, the world's largest provider of employee assistance programs. The university says he is one of the world's most frequently quoted experts on behavioral health, workplace issues and employer and employee trends. Chaifetz has been named to the Who's Who list of Crain's Chicago Business the last three years. The arena will host sports, as well as concerts, family shows, sporting events, and trade shows.