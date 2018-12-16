School nurse dies in fatal crash

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department identified the victims Thursday who were involved in the fatal car accident on Paris Road Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said Genie Drown, 68, was driving south near Waco Road in her 2016 Nissan when she crossed the center dividing lines. Police say her car rotated and slid south in the northbound lanes of Paris Road before a 2012 Toyota Corolla crashed into her car.

Officers said Drown died at the scene. Columbia police reported the driver of the Toyota Patricia Rish, 75, and the passenger Theresa Rish, 48, were both seriously injured. Police later reported Theresa Rish was the driver of the Toyota and Patricia Rish was the passenger.

John Downs, superintendent of Hallsville Primary School, confirmed Drown was the school nurse for 36 years.

Officers said speed is a possible factor of the crash. Alcohol and/or drug use by either driver are unknown at this time.

Editor's note: The story has been updated for clarity.