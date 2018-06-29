School of Rock: Columbia student bands to show off skills

2 years 4 months 1 week ago Wednesday, February 17 2016 Feb 17, 2016 Wednesday, February 17, 2016 5:40:00 PM CST February 17, 2016 in News
By: Max Diekneite, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Columbia students have formed 16 bands, recorded 18 songs, and exceeded expectations over the past year. Soon, their bands will have the opportunity to perform live in front of a real crowd, thanks to a local student- based recording studio.

Seven bands will get their first shot at a real concert at an event, sponsored by Darkroom Records.

Darkroom Records Grand Opening Ceremony,” will be held at The Social Room in downtown Columbia on Feb. 18 from 6-9 p.m. Students will be accepting voluntary donations in the $5.00 - $10.00 range upon entry.

Dark Room Records is a free-to-use recording studio open to all students enrolled in Columbia Public Schools. Located at Hickman High School, the studio officially opened its doors to students last March.

David Aulgur, the coordinator of Dark Room Records and a teacher at Gentry Middle School, said he is amazed by the amount of student engagement he’s seen.

"This year has been amazing. I could have never anticipated that we would be at this point,” Aulgur said. “We planned on being open three days a week, but demand has meant that we're here every day."

Rock Bridge senior Jazz White is one of several students receiving class credit for her work at the studio. She plans on studying studio engineering in college, and said the studio has provided her with valuable experience.

"Before I discovered Dark Room, I hadn't known what exactly I wanted to do in school, in college for my degree in terms of music, and it really helped me figure out that this is what I want to study,” she said.

White said the studio also provides a platform for students from all walks of life to bond with each other through music.

"I think it's really nice to be around people who are interested in the same thing as you are, because in high school it's so hard to find a group of people who have the same interests as you,” she said. 

Claire Nieder plays in the same band as White. She’s a sophomore at Hickman, and has been singing for more than five years. She said the studio is her favorite part of high school. 

"This is what I look forward to every week,” She said. “Honestly, it's just a break from everything else that's going on in your life, being able to hang out with people and record. It's just something that I look forward to."

Dark Room Records co-founder Jordan Smith said the studio has been so popular, it needs more equipment to meet student needs.

"We want to use the funds that we hopefully raise at the grand opening to extend the opportunities we have in the studio; so, better equipment, and a better possibility for students to use equipment that they don't have access to at home," Smith said.

Some local recording studios can charge from $40 an hour to $2000 a week, Smith said.

Hickman sophomore Jacob Sobaski said he appreciates all of the opportunities Dark Room Records is giving Columbia students.

"This is art. This is a great way to express yourself through music because music is a super powerful thing, especially for kids who are, like, becoming adults. There's stress, or they can be like depressed or something,” Sobaski said.

Aulgur said there’s a saying around Dark Room Records that encapsulates the accepting environment.

“There’s no such thing as bad music, just music you like you and don't like,” Aulgur said.

At the concert, Darkroom Records will be selling a compilation CD for a suggested donation of $10.00. The CD consists of songs recorded in-studio by several different student-run bands.

Food will be served before the concert, which can be streamed live through Live-it-Now.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the location of Darkroom Records Grand Opening Ceremony.]

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 89°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
12pm 93°
1pm 95°
2pm 96°
3pm 97°