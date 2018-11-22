School of the Osage administrators named in sexual abuse lawsuit

16 hours 29 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 4:24:00 PM CST November 21, 2018 in News
By: Steve Lambson, News Content Manager

MILLER COUNTY - A new complaint filed in federal court Tuesday said adminstrators with the School of the Osage school district failed to take action after hearing accusations of sexual misconduct regarding a teacher.

In April, Miller County deputies arrested Mark Alan Edwards for having inappropriate sexual contact with students. A lawsuit filed in May was moved from Miller County to federal court. That lawsuit named Edwards and the district as defendants, with the district being involved because it employed Edwards.

A new complaint filed on November 20 specifically named four district employees: David Harris, assistant principal at School of the Osage Middle School; Brent Depee, the district superintendent; and Brad Yoder and Laura Nelson, assistant/deputy superintendents.

The complaint said Harris, after hearing complaints against Edwards by the victim's mother, said the matter would be investigated, but did nothing. It further said "Edwards was a state-created danger," and that the "[School] Board and District were deliberately indifferent to the fact Edwards was a sexual predator that was preying upon female students."

The complaint further accuses Harris, Depee, Yoder and Nelson of being consciously indifferent and failing "to investigate complaints against Edwards and/or failed to take any action to remedy and stop the sexual abuse and sexual assaults of students."

The lawsuit seeks damages in the amount of at least $25,000 to compensate for the victim suffering physical and mental trauma, causing her to be "fearful, embarrassed, emotional distressed, suffer from low self-worth, inability to sleep, anxiety, depression, mental distress, panic attacks, pain and suffering."

More News

Grid
List

"Everybody Eats" expands its free Thanksgiving meal
"Everybody Eats" expands its free Thanksgiving meal
COLUMBIA - The 21st annual Everybody Eats means more preparation and more locations where free Thanksgiving meals will be served.... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, November 22 2018 Nov 22, 2018 Thursday, November 22, 2018 7:34:00 AM CST November 22, 2018 in News

Refugees thankful for new life in mid-Missouri; say they can never complain
Refugees thankful for new life in mid-Missouri; say they can never complain
COLUMBIA - Wars, persecution, diseases, poverty, hunger and loss - these were the hallmarks of life before America for many... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, November 22 2018 Nov 22, 2018 Thursday, November 22, 2018 6:46:00 AM CST November 22, 2018 in News

Man convicted in Flood of '93 insists on innocence 25 years later
Man convicted in Flood of '93 insists on innocence 25 years later
JEFFERSON CITY - Only one person has ever been convicted of intentionally causing a catastrophe in Missouri, and to this... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 4:35:00 PM CST November 21, 2018 in News

School of the Osage administrators named in sexual abuse lawsuit
School of the Osage administrators named in sexual abuse lawsuit
MILLER COUNTY - A new complaint filed in federal court Tuesday said adminstrators with the School of the Osage school... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 4:24:00 PM CST November 21, 2018 in News

What you need to know about flying drones and privacy
What you need to know about flying drones and privacy
COLUMBIA - To many, drones are toys, but not to the Federal Aviation Association (FAA). The FAA reports 1000s... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 4:00:00 PM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Local health department reiterates national romaine lettuce warning
Local health department reiterates national romaine lettuce warning
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Deptartment of Public Health and Human Services is echoing the CDC and FDA’s warning to... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 3:53:00 PM CST November 21, 2018 in Continuous News

UPDATE: Matthes to get nearly $180,000 in severance pay
UPDATE: Matthes to get nearly $180,000 in severance pay
COLUMBIA - Mike Matthes, who announced Tuesday he will resign as city manager, will get nearly $180,000 in severance pay,... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 3:26:46 PM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Boone County deputies arrest two men on child pornography charges
Boone County deputies arrest two men on child pornography charges
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested two men not from Boone County on child pornography charges over a span of two... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 3:24:51 PM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Ceremony celebrates MU football stadium project
Ceremony celebrates MU football stadium project
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Athletics, Reinhardt Construction and Mortenson Construction hosted a ceremony to commemorate progress made on the... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 2:56:00 PM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Police: woman with weapon steals Playstation during exchange
Police: woman with weapon steals Playstation during exchange
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a woman who reportedly stole a Playstation 4 after making an arrangement to buy... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 2:37:42 PM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Better Business Bureau warns mid-Missourians of possible holiday scam
Better Business Bureau warns mid-Missourians of possible holiday scam
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Better Business Bureau is advising people to ignore the Secret Sister Gift Exchange. "Ignore it.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 1:38:00 PM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Columbia police investigating bank robbery
Columbia police investigating bank robbery
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for the man who robbed a bank in downtown Columbia early Tuesday afternoon. The... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 11:01:00 AM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri home to state's pecan capital
Mid-Missouri home to state's pecan capital
BRUNSWICK – Pecan trees are the root of Brunswick’s tourism industry, and this town is “nuts” about pecans. The... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 8:07:00 AM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Increased holiday travel means more troopers on the road
Increased holiday travel means more troopers on the road
COLUMBIA - It's one of the busiest travel holidays of the year. According to AAA, this year is... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 5:50:00 AM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Timeline leading up to Matthes' resignation
Timeline leading up to Matthes' resignation
COLUMBIA - City Manager Mike Matthes' handling of the community policing efforts could be cited as a big reason for... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 12:06:00 AM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Partnership Against Hunger collects 12,000 lbs of food for food bank
Partnership Against Hunger collects 12,000 lbs of food for food bank
COLUMBIA - The 17th annual Partnership Against Hunger collected nearly 12,000 pounds of food and more than $42,000 in monetary... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 11:30:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

Miller County investigation leads to 12 arrests on drug, weapons charges
Miller County investigation leads to 12 arrests on drug, weapons charges
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office conducted a large investigation on November 11 and 12 by the United... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 7:31:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

Race Matters, Friends reacts to Matthes' resignation
Race Matters, Friends reacts to Matthes' resignation
COLUMBIA - City Manager Mike Matthes announced his resignation Tuesday morning and it has caused a lot of reactions from... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 6:37:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 36°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 45°
10am 50°
11am 55°
12pm 59°