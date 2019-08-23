School of the Osage School District has possible data breach

OSAGE BEACH - An outside education service vendor used by multiple school districts across the state announced it had a possible data breach.

PearsonAIMSweb was the vendor and according to a press release by School of the Osage School District, Pearson discovered that some student data stored on their servers may have been disclosed to an unauthorized party. The information included student first and last names as well as birth dates.

The school district said it currently doesn't have any evidence that says the information has been misused. It just was important to them to inform those who may have been affected.

Pearson did not have access to Social Security numbers, credit card data, or other financial information.

However, as a precautionary measure Pearson is offering complimentary credit monitoring services from Experian to each affected individual.

If you believe you have been affected, the offer and instructions to sign up are located on the School of the Osage's website.