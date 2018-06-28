School Officials Help Grant Mom's Dying Wish

WARRENTON, Mo. - Mother's Day will be difficult for a Missouri high school senior who lost his mother to cancer last month, but he is thankful for the school officials who granted her wish to see him get his diploma.

Tammy Rogers of Warrenton was diagnosed with colon cancer two years ago. The Warren County Record reports that her condition worsened in April and relatives feared she wouldn't live long enough to see her son, Chris Rogers, graduate from Warrenton High School.

School officials hurriedly put together an impromptu graduation ceremony at Tammy Rogers' bedside on April 16. Teachers, school officials and about 30 relatives saw Chris get his diploma and heard about his school accomplishments.

Tammy Rogers died a week later. Chris will also participate in commencement exercises May 18.