School Officials Plan To Use Prize Money for Technology

JEFFERSON CITY - The Immaculate Conception Catholic School received $50,000 from a U.S. Cellular contest.

The "Calling All Communities" contest gives $1 million to winning schools across the country. U.S. Cellular gives the 18 schools with the most online votes part of the money. Immaculate Conception, a preschool through eighth grade school, found out Friday that it had made the cut.

Faculty members said they hope to use the money to update the school's technology. A memorial fund for a former teacher gave most classrooms a smart board but teachers said without new computers, they can't use the boards to their full potential.

Teachers entered the school in the contest in early September and they had to personally rally support in the community to get votes.

They said they asked local parishes and students' families to find voters and vote themselves.

Voters had to go to a U.S. Cellular store and get a voting card that they could use to vote once daily online.

The school with the most votes will receive $150,000 prize, but U.S. Cellular has not announced the winner yet.