School officials, police investigate daycare staff behavior

FULTON - An investigation is underway into alleged conduct by staff at a daycare, which prompted school district officials to send letters to some parents.

On January 2, Superintendent Jacque Cowherd informed families with kids at Options Daycare about an incident involving "alleged inappropriate restraint." The incident led officials to contact the Division of Family Services (DFS) and the Fulton Police Department.

According to the letter, DFS said no further action would be taken. Police, however, asked for a list of Options Daycare families, and Cowherd said some families may be contacted.

Cowherd's letter emphasized the parents of children involved in the incident had been contacted.

Two days later, Cowherd sent another letter in which he said the first incident had been confirmed by "several sources," and a new allegation surfaced, this time involving swatting or spanking.

The district again contacted DFS and police, who are reviewing the new allegation.

Cowherd said those people under investigation are no longer employed at the Fulton Early Childhood Center.