School Report - School Raffle Concerns Some

1 decade 2 years 6 months ago Monday, November 28 2005 Nov 28, 2005 Monday, November 28, 2005 1:42:57 PM CST November 28, 2005 in News

Hoops, hi-fives, and hunting are a way of life in Harrisburg. Every year, Harrisburg seniors hold a raffle to fund their senior trip. Three dollars gets you a shot at this years hot raffle item: A gun. It's a 50-caliber black powder muzzleloader and anyone can buy a ticket.

"If you're trying to keep school shootings out of schools, then don't sell a gun at a school, I'm amazed it's legal," said Harrisburg parent Joy Brooks.

It is legal. Missouri state law says only that a student is subject to suspension or expulsion if they bring a weapon to school. It says nothing about selling a gun at school through a raffle or any other means.

"It's illegal to have weapons on school property so how can it be legal to sell a firearm to a minor on school property."

Harrisburg Principal Janice Rehak doesn't see a problem."Well, I think that you can buy a gun at Wal-Mart if you're 18, can't you," Principal Rehak asked. "I don't think [it's different in a school setting], I really don't because really because the purpose here is for our kids and its a fun activity, it's a good time."

Brooks and others say allowing the raffle makes it tough as parents.

"Parents are trying to convince the kids that we should separate the guns and the weapons from schools, but then as parents were raffling a gun at the school, it just doesn't set a very good example for the kids," Harrisbug parent Lonnie Jones said.

While some parents raise concern over the raffling of a gun in a high school setting like this one, others we talked to say it's not that big of a deal, they say it's just a part of culture here in the small town of Harrisburg.

"I really don't think its a big issue because we do have a lot of hunters around here and I think it's a high interest raffle item in this area, they're just trying to raise funds," Harrisburg parent Jane Sublett said.

"Even though it's a raffle, it's raising money for the kids, it's great, it's wonderful, but there are a thousand other things they could raffle...a thousand other things."

Principal Rehak says the school took steps to make sure a minor wouldn't get the gun. If a minor won the gun, an 18-year old would have to pick it up. Brooks says there's no way of knowing where the gun would end up.

"If a minor bought that raffle ticket, a minor could go get any 18-year old to claim the gun for them, any 18-year old, that does not mean the parents are going to know that their child has that gun," Brooks said.

And in light of recent school shootings, she fears for her child's safety.

"The school shooting, they have the attitude that it won't happen here, this is Harrsiburg, but the reality is, it could happen anywhere," Brooks said.

Despite the debate, the principal raffled off the gun at half-court during a junior high boys basketball game. Something many say is just a part of life for Bulldog fans.

Students had to sell $20 worth of tickets in order to go on the senior trip. One of those students won with a ticket she "bought" from herself. She doesn't want the gun. So she's selling it to someone who does.

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
11am 90°
12pm 93°
1pm 95°
2pm 96°