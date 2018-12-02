School Resource Officer Charged with Sex Crime
CLAYTON, Mo. - A St. Louis-area school resource officer is facing charges for alleged sexual contact with a student at the high school.
St. Louis County prosecutors have charged 27-year-old Ronald Freeman with one count of sexual contact with a student. He is jailed on $50,000 bond and does not have a listed attorney. Freeman is a Wellston police officer and works as a school resource officer at Normandy High School.
A 20-year-old student at the school told police she was sexually assaulted by Freeman on Oct. 12. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the assault did not happen on school grounds.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The votes won't be cast for another four years, yet Democrats already appear likely to gain... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Sunday is National Mutt Day in the United States. It is a day to celebrate mixed breed dogs.... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged a Holts Summit man with child sex crimes, according to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The 35th annual holiday home tour concludes Sunday. The event is raising money for the Missouri Symphony... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police released the charges Sunday for the man arrested following a shots fired incident at the funeral of... More >>
in
FULTON - Police arrested two women accused of stealing a package containing a TV off someone's porch on Saturday. ... More >>
in
ASHLAND - Every school day, you can find Lyn Woolford at the Henry Clay Boulevard and Liberty Lane intersection directing... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Some Missouri legislators and public health professionals are calling for a rewrite of the state's HIV laws,... More >>
in
MOBERLY - A Moberly man who was reported as missing on Friday was found dead on Saturday morning. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - More than 300 nativity scenes covered tables at Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia for the Meet Me at... More >>
in
HOUSTON (AP) — George H.W. Bush, a patrician New Englander whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri provost announced a "one-time opportunity" tenure buyout program in a Friday email for her... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Police issued an endangered silver advisory alert for an 81-year-old man with dementia Friday. According to the... More >>
in
CENTRALIA – A perfect stranger started a GoFundMe to raise money for the Bowne family who lost their two-year-old son,... More >>
in
LIBERTY (AP) — An Independence man has pleaded guilty for his role in the robbery and killing of a man... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A big step in the effort to lure a Major League Soccer team to St. Louis... More >>
in
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the earthquake in Alaska (all times local): 12:30 p.m. Scientists say... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday in the area of Bodie Drive and Edenton Boulevard.... More >>
in