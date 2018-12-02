School Resource Officer Charged with Sex Crime

CLAYTON, Mo. - A St. Louis-area school resource officer is facing charges for alleged sexual contact with a student at the high school.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged 27-year-old Ronald Freeman with one count of sexual contact with a student. He is jailed on $50,000 bond and does not have a listed attorney. Freeman is a Wellston police officer and works as a school resource officer at Normandy High School.

A 20-year-old student at the school told police she was sexually assaulted by Freeman on Oct. 12. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the assault did not happen on school grounds.