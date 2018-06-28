School Security Beefed Up

The district takes precautionary measures to ensure student safety, such as front doorbells visitors must ring to enter buildings before checking in at the school's office. All other doors require a key code, while security cameras monitor schools.

"We do a lockdown drill that, if someone were in the building, there's a code that would go over the PA system," explained Superintendent Mark Enderle. "And the students know and the teachers know that they are to stay in the rooms and wait for further instruction."

However, Enderle admitted it's difficult not to feel vulnerable even with all the safety nets in place.