School security report suggests more armed officers in schools

3 days 19 hours 52 minutes ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 3:17:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News
By: Noel Walton, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A new report from a Missouri task force suggests that every school in the state should have an armed law enforcement officer on duty in order to quickly respond to an active shooter.

The task force says the report is one part of an overall plan to create a safer environment for students. 

The special force, headed by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, included school and law enforcement officials and mental health professionals. They began meeting in April at the request of Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

Paul Fennewald, a senior policy advisor at the Missouri Center of Education Safety, helped write the report. He said that it's not just a school district issue, but rather a community issue that begins with mental health.

"Although I feel that having more guns can help de-escalate some situations, I also feel like allocating money to improve mental health across the state would be a better way to prevent these situations."

According to Fennewald, building a web of mental health resources that are readily available to parents, counselors and students is a necessity.

"I think putting money towards both better mental health resources and having the presence of an armed officer is what needs to happen."

Michelle Baumstark, community relations director of Columbia Public Schools, says that the high schools all have school resource officers and there's one that floats between the middle schools. They also have three armed safety and security directors that float between campuses and are in the process of hiring another one. 

"I think having a partnership with the local law enforcement agency to provide support to schools in the district is absolutely important."

Although she agrees with having law enforcement present in school, she understands that it's important to have the right people for the job.

"It takes a lot to have armed individuals in a school because you always have to worry about training, whether it's to train someone to use a firearm or you're training them to de-escalate a situation so that they don't have to use the firearm."

Raymond Hall, a local parent, says that it doesn't matter how trained an individual is, he disagrees with having armed officers in schools. 

"I feel that people may be trying to use armed officers to solve issues with students that should be solved at home. The district should put more money and effort into the school counselors."

Hall said sometimes officers can impose a threat and discomfort to students.

"We need to encourage teachers to sit down and really talk to kids and get to know them on a personal level so they can better identify behavioral issues."

More News

Grid
List

City of Columbia to announce new police chief Monday morning
City of Columbia to announce new police chief Monday morning
COLUMBIA - City officials will announce the Columbia Police Department's new chief Monday morning, according to a press release. ... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, August 05 2019 Aug 5, 2019 Monday, August 05, 2019 8:21:31 AM CDT August 05, 2019 in News

Missouri, Kansas see uptick in drug overdose deaths
Missouri, Kansas see uptick in drug overdose deaths
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal data indicates drug overdose deaths in Kansas and Missouri are on the rise even... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, August 04 2019 Aug 4, 2019 Sunday, August 04, 2019 6:23:00 PM CDT August 04, 2019 in News

Police: Ohio gunman who killed 9 was stopped in 30 seconds
Police: Ohio gunman who killed 9 was stopped in 30 seconds
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A masked gunman in body armor opened fire early Sunday in a popular entertainment district in... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, August 04 2019 Aug 4, 2019 Sunday, August 04, 2019 6:12:00 PM CDT August 04, 2019 in News

FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Chariton County
FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Chariton County
BRUNSWICK- FEMA opened the doors of a new Disaster Recovery Center in Chariton County Monday morning. Victims of tornado... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, August 04 2019 Aug 4, 2019 Sunday, August 04, 2019 12:46:00 PM CDT August 04, 2019 in News

Over 1,000 without power in southwest Columbia
Over 1,000 without power in southwest Columbia
COLUMBIA — Almost 2,000 customers in Columbia are without power after an outage Saturday night. The Columbia power outage... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 03 2019 Aug 3, 2019 Saturday, August 03, 2019 9:40:00 PM CDT August 03, 2019 in News

Cars for a Cure; raising awareness for hydrocephalus
Cars for a Cure; raising awareness for hydrocephalus
MARSHALL - A collection of old and new cars and motorcycles were used to raise awareness for hydrocephalus Saturday at... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 03 2019 Aug 3, 2019 Saturday, August 03, 2019 4:18:00 PM CDT August 03, 2019 in News

Sip & shop sidewalk sale at Les Bourgeois Vineyards
Sip & shop sidewalk sale at Les Bourgeois Vineyards
ROCHEPORT - Dozens of people showed up for Les Bourgeois Vineyards' Sip & Shop Sidewalk Sale on Saturday. Discounted... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 03 2019 Aug 3, 2019 Saturday, August 03, 2019 2:58:00 PM CDT August 03, 2019 in News

Texas governor: 20 dead in El Paso shopping-complex shooting
Texas governor: 20 dead in El Paso shopping-complex shooting
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting Saturday in... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 03 2019 Aug 3, 2019 Saturday, August 03, 2019 2:10:00 PM CDT August 03, 2019 in News

Flames engulf two vehicles in fatal crash
Flames engulf two vehicles in fatal crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Multiple units responded to the scene of a fiery crash Friday night near Holts Summit. Missouri... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 8:56:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in News

MU Health Care releases private information from hacked emails
MU Health Care releases private information from hacked emails
The University of Missouri Health Care announced Friday it recently identified and addressed a security incident involving patient information. Jesslyn... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 6:54:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in Top Stories

Columbia police to investigate failure to file missing persons report
Columbia police to investigate failure to file missing persons report
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department said Friday it will investigate if department policy was followed after a missing person's... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 6:00:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in News

Volunteers work to clean up Katy Trail after recent flooding
Volunteers work to clean up Katy Trail after recent flooding
JEFFERSON CITY - Parts of the Katy Trail will be seeing some clean-up this week-end after the recent flooding. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 5:22:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in News

Pro-choice supporters demand "not to trash" their votes
Pro-choice supporters demand "not to trash" their votes
JEFFERSON CITY - The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri supporters held a statewide protest and voter registration, including a... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 2:36:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in News

Local sheriff responds to state auditor's sex offender report
Local sheriff responds to state auditor's sex offender report
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff says he's "upset" with State Auditor Nicole Galloway's report on sex offender registration... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 2:24:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in News

MU football moves into south end zone
MU football moves into south end zone
COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team began making themselves at home in the brand-new south end zone on Wednesday evening.... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 1:26:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in Sports

Tax-free weekend 2019: Definitive mid-Missouri guide
Tax-free weekend 2019: Definitive mid-Missouri guide
FULTON - Missouri residents have a chance to stock up on school supplies free of tax this weekend. But... More >>
3 days ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 1:35:00 AM CDT August 02, 2019 in News

Moberly police arrest man for allegedly pulling gun on two people
Moberly police arrest man for allegedly pulling gun on two people
COLUMBIA — Moberly police officers arrested a man accused of pulling a gun on two people Thursday night. Moberly... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 10:49:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Troopers discover cannabis stash hidden under car hood
Troopers discover cannabis stash hidden under car hood
COLUMBIA — Missouri troopers got more than they bargained for after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust. ... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 10:08:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
12pm 87°
1pm 88°
2pm 90°
3pm 92°