School Seeks Ice Refunds

"It took a while to get into the trailers, the ramps were ice covered also the doors were frozen shut," West Junior High Principal Sandra Logan said.

Director of Emergency Management for Columbia, James McNabb, suggested asking FEMA to help pay expenses. The district had to keep tighter track of expenses for that to happen.

"At the same time these things were happening he said you need to be sure to have good track of your records and so if we get declared a disaster area, there may be some reimbursements. We've been taking a little extra care in tracking that stuff," Cowherd said.

The district already turned in a FEMA proposal for December's storm. One board member said this is the first winter in 20 years she remembers the district needing FEMA aid.

Boone County was declared a federal disaster area from the December storm, which is why the school district can already ask for help from that storm. Boone County was given a federal disaster designation for January just last Friday. The district will have to pay for the snow and ice removal from its own pockets, using the district's maintenance fund.