School service project on hold after equipment stolen
COLUMBIA - A Columbia Public School community service project that has students removing invasive honeysuckle is on hold after $700 worth of equipment was stolen.
The group said three men took the equipment. One reportedly had a red car, bald head, wearing camoflage shorts and a Chiefs jersey. No description was given of the other two men.
They stole 45 sets of pruning shears, two saws and some gloves.
A Facebook post from one of the teachers said, "the equipment was stolen right in front of a class he was working with today."
About 95 percent of the equipment was returned to police after being brought to a pawn shop.
CPS Grand Teton Trip posted again on their Facebook page after the materials were returned:
The investigation is ongoing. Columbia Police Department has not identified any suspects.
This story has been updated to include the latest information.