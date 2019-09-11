School shows support for former student injured in hit-and-run

JEFFERSON CITY - After a former student received serious injuries from a hit-and-run accident in St. Louis, a 'family' is doing everything they can to support her.

"Trinity becomes like a family," kindergarten teacher Debbie Resner said.

Saint Louis University junior Stephanie Grant is recovering after a hit-and-run incident on the corner of S. Grand Boulevard and Laclede Avenue near Saint Louis University last Thursday.

She suffered a broken eye socket, nose, leg and fractured spine.

"It's amazing how she's improving," her mother, Maruca Grant, said. "When we try to think what happened to her and how it happened, we think it's a miracle that she's with us."

"I had the privilege of teaching Stephanie in kindergarten," Resner said. "And my kindergarten class prayed for her this morning.

Principal Steve Gonzales said the entire school, kindergarten through 8th grade classes, are doing something special for Grant while she's recovering.

He said aside from constant prayer, the classes will be creating special drawings and cards while the faculty creates an uplifting video.

"It's something that's joyful, something that focuses on Christ," Gonzalez said. "She's never alone, but He is with her always."

He said he most looks forward to the students creating cards and drawings for Stephanie.

"You never know the different colors, and different sayings." he said. "I remember receiving those and it always brings joy to me."

Gonzales said Stephanie attended Trinity Lutheran School from kindergarten through 8th grade.

"She was very much into wanting to build, and I remember telling her family she could be a future engineer," Resner said. "And she is currently studying engineering in St. Louis, so that's pretty exciting."

The family has published a Go Fund Me page for Stephanie Grant while she undergoes surgeries.