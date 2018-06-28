School Tax Breaks Rejected

JEFFERSON CITY - Critics are celebrating the defeat of a bill that would have provided tax breaks for a program to help students change schools. Opponents said the legislation would take money away from public schools and would lead to creating school vouchers. Under the bill, poor students from the St. Louis, Kansas City and Wellston public school districts could have qualified for scholarships to transfer to private or different public schools. The state would provide up to $40 million dollars a year in tax credits for donations to nonprofit groups that provide scholarships.