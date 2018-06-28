School Technology Day

They were all eager to show the legislators, and each other, what high-tech gizmos they're using. The technology ranges from kindergarten level all the way through high school. Helping kids to learn colors and letters as well as producing weekly news shows. Kids and teachers are equally excited about the programs going on in the classrooms.

"I think we're really privileged and lucky to be able to have something like this," said South Valley Junior High student James Monroe Gimble. "Not every school gets to do it, so I know I'm very lucky."

"The point is technology is no longer something we just teach, we have to learn how to teach with technology," said Successlink Director Mark Yehle.

The kids set up their displays early Tuesday morning, so that legislators would have time to come by before the day got too busy.