School Working for a Technology Makeover

ST. ELIZABETH - St. Elizabeth R-IV School has made it to the top thirty finalists in Windstream's Classroom Connections contest. It submitted a video last spring, and with the help of voters has landed as a finalist. The seniors in last year's multimedia class created the five minute video, which is a spoof of an old silent movie.

The school's technology coordinator, Karen Wilde says after three years of entering, St. Elizabeth R-IV School may finally win the prize. Windstream will award the top ten schools $5000.00. The school has big plans for the money.

"We would like to purchase some PC's for one of our labs that's a little outdated, and we're doing some digital photography this year, so we'd like to get a scanner and some software for that program."

From Facebook to Twitter, the school uses every form of technology to promote the video in hopes of winning.