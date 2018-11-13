Schooling Hurricane Evacuees

Ross Hullender is one of three Katrina evacuees who began taking classes at the Simonsen 9th Grade Center last year.

"When those kids come into school, I think it's been a good thing for our student body," said Vice Principal Eddie Horn. "And I think that they've assimilated real well into our school population."

Now, the Federal Government promises to help pay for it. Missouri will get about $6 million, or about $6,000 per student. Jefferson City has 14 and Columbia has 41 Katrina students.

"All they have to do is provide us with a count, and there is a list of allowable uses, and as long as they stay within those allowable uses of funds, then they can spend the money to help defer those costs," said Craig Rector of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. "I think that anytime that funds become available that we can spend on students, that's a real positive thing."

Although the feds promise to provide funding, it's not clear when schools will get the money.