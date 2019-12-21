Schools and libraries receive state grants for technology

JEFFERSON CITY - Columbia Public Schools, Daniel Boone Regional Library, Mexico-Audrain County Library and Missouri River Regional Library received state grants Monday.

Columbia Public Schools, which was awarded $9,957, plans to use the grant to expand a personalized reading program offered to families with children under the age of five. The program, Columbia READS!, provides access to more than 4,500 enhanced digital books.

In a press release Secretary of State Jason Kander said, " This grant will help Columbia Public Schools encourage childhood literacy for Missouri families."

Daniel Boone Regional Library plans to use its $22,771 grant to replace the Library-to-Go locker systems in Hallsville and Holts Summit.

"This grant will help Daniel Boone Regional Library provide Missourians with the best and most up to date resources available," Kander said.

Mexico-Audrain County Library was awarded $12,063 and plans to use the money to replace broken printers and scanners.

The grant helped update and replace multiple electronics which will result in staff being able to serve its patrons better and more efficiently, according to Mexico-Audrain County Library's branch manager and technology specialist Christal Bruner.

Missouri River Regional Library received $26,365 to replace 38 computers at its Jefferson City and Osage branches.

"Our computers were six and a half years old. You usually replace computers every three year, but we couldn't afford it in our budget," Missouri River Regional Library's computer center supervisor and training coordinator Nikki Bateman said.

Kander said, "Improving technology and replacing outdated equipment ensures our libraries are able to better serve their communities and Missouri as a whole."

In March, supporters of the "Save Missouri Libraries" campaign held a rally at the State Capitol to protest library funds being cut.

All of the grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include information about Columbia READS!]