Schools, businesses opt to close down during expected winter storm

COLUMBIA - As a winter storm approaches Mid-Missouri, many schools, businesses, and other organizations have already decided to close Friday.

Columbia Public Schools announced shortly after noon Thursday it would not have classes on Friday, citing forecasts of freezing rain and ice well into Saturday. Many other districts, including Centralia and Boonville, have followed suit.

The University of Missouri-Columbia announced it would close the campus Friday, and only employees who are "situationally critical" will report to work. Columbia College, William Woods University, and Westminster College will also close Friday, and Central Methodist University in Fayette will close its campus at noon Friday.

All Columbia and Boone County government offices will be closed Friday, including the courthouse.

COMO Connect buses will not operate on Friday, and the top levels of downtown parking garages will be closed to drivers out of safety concerns.

Jefferson City Hall will be closed Friday, and JEFFTRAN buses will not run either.

Holts Summit City Hall is closed Friday.

Fort Leonard Wood has suspended normal operations, and only critical and mission essential personnel are to report for duty.

