Schools Can't Tighten Soda Sales

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports today that districts around the state are adopting non-mandatory state guidelines that impose limits on selling full-calorie soda sales. But that doesn't mean sugary drinks have been banished from lockers and school hallways. Many high schools still sell "enhanced" waters and sports drinks, many of which are high in sugar and sodium. The beverage industry acknowledges that two-thirds of beverages sold in schools are still sugary.