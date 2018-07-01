Schools cancel classes after Michael Brown shooting

JENNINGS (AP) - A school district located near the St. Louis County community where police shot and killed an 18-year-old man canceled its first day of classes out of concern for students' safety.

The Jennings school system told parents Monday that it will wait until Tuesday to open its doors for the new school year after the Saturday shooting in Ferguson of Michael Brown.

The Jennings district borders parts of Ferguson where a Sunday night candlelight vigil turned violent, with widespread looting, dozens of arrests and several attacks on journalists.

Classes in the combined Ferguson-Florissant School District are scheduled to begin on Thursday. That district postponed its own back-to-school events planned at several schools on Monday night.