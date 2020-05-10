Schools, colleges spared in stripped down Missouri budget

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are set to pass a stripped-down budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

They face difficult choices due to a steep drop in revenues caused by the havoc the coronavirus has wreaked on the economy.

The final version spares public K-12 schools and colleges and universities from major cuts. But four-year colleges face a 10% cut in state funding if Missouri doesn't get enough federal aid.

Lawmakers have cut close to $160 million from state agencies' core budgets. Friday is the deadline to pass the budget.

Gov. Mike Parson can veto spending on specific programs, and lawmakers can try to overrule those vetoes.