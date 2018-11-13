Schools consider criteria beyond ACT and SAT scores

2 years 7 months 1 week ago Saturday, April 02 2016 Apr 2, 2016 Saturday, April 02, 2016 6:00:00 PM CDT April 02, 2016 in News
By: Paxton DiBlasi, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Colleges and universities around the nation are looking at students' qualifications outside of the traditional ACT and SAT scores. 

Test optional schools mean the applicant has the option to send in his or her test scores. William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri and Columbia College are both test optional schools.

According to the William Jewell College admissions website, "William Jewell College believes in a holistic review of student credentials for admission. We believe – and research supports – that factors other than test scores are better indicators of potential for success in the classroom and the college community. Students with an outstanding record of academic achievement in a rigorous high school curriculum and demonstrated leadership and service in their community and school are the most successful test-optional applicants."

For test optional admission at William Jewell College, students also need at least a 3.0 GPA. However, students will need to submit test scores after they have been admitted so the William Jewell College staff can "can monitor the effectiveness of our program."

Columbia College has a similar test optional option allowing admission for students who graduate in the top 50 percent of their class or have 12 college prep work at a 2.5 GPA or higher.

If the school does not have a competitive class rank, students must have these 12 hours to be directly admitted without submitting test scores.

Stephanie Johnson is the director of admissions at Columbia College. She said she believes this test optional manner of acceptance is very beneficial to their students.

"A lot of schools have gone away from that which has actually been a benefit to our students for the most part. When class rank is not available, we look at college prep curriculum to see that those students have taken those twelve core classes in English, math, social sciences, etc. and that they've excelled in those," Johnson said.

Johnson recalled when she took the ACT and said that is one reason why she is glad Columbia College looks at other factors when considering students.

"You're a nervous wreck when you go in to take the ACT, and again a lot of students only take the test once. So, if you're only taking it once and you're a nervous wreck and you're going in to take this test. If you have test anxiety or learning disabilities there's a lot that goes into that one day's test results that impacts your college acceptance, scholarships," Johnson said. "That's a good reason that institutions should take other factors into consideration."

John McClure is a senior at Fulton High School. He said the whole ACT process was draining, but he believes the test was designed that way. He said he doesn't believe the tests are the best way to measure if someone is ready for college.

"I don't think it's really fair for them. I have a lot of friends who are really bright but just don't get good ACT scores because they're not good test takers," McClure said.

Northwest Missouri State University is a test flexible school that uses a formula to determine if a student will be admitted aside from just their test scores. The formula looks at GPA, class rank and test scores to determine if a person will be directly admitted to the university.

According to the MU admissions website, "Admission to Mizzou is selective. When considering you for admission, we look at your high school coursework and your scores on the ACT or the SAT."

As of 2015, there was only one school in the nation that took things a step further. Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts is a test blind school, meaning it doesn't want test scores from any of its applicants.

According to its admissions website, Hampshire College asks for a completed Common Application, writing supplement, current transcripts, school report (including guidance counselor recommendation), and teacher letter of recommendation to be considered for admission.

More News

Grid
List

Treasurer Eric Schmitt will become Missouri attorney general
Treasurer Eric Schmitt will become Missouri attorney general
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday named fellow Republican state Treasurer Eric Schmitt to replace... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 10:29:00 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Missouri teacher suspended after student dresses as Klansman
Missouri teacher suspended after student dresses as Klansman
POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — A southern Missouri school district has suspended a teacher who oversaw a class presentation in which... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 9:59:39 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Amazon picks New York and Northern Virginia for its new headquarters after year-long search
Amazon picks New York and Northern Virginia for its new headquarters after year-long search
(CNN) -- After running a year-long competition that drew interest from hundreds of cities and a number of states, Amazon... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 9:31:36 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

New physical activity guidelines say to move more, sit less
New physical activity guidelines say to move more, sit less
COLUMBIA – New federal guidelines stress that any type of physical activity helps improve health. The new guidelines are... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 7:15:00 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

One woman dead after "weather-related" crash
One woman dead after "weather-related" crash
AUDRAIN COUNTY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported one woman was killed Monday after a weather-related crash on Highway... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 6:10:00 AM CST November 13, 2018 in Top Stories

Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia gets new STEM spaces
Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia gets new STEM spaces
COLUMBIA - Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia will unveil a newly-renovated room and bus devoted to hands-on STEM education... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, November 13 2018 Nov 13, 2018 Tuesday, November 13, 2018 3:21:00 AM CST November 13, 2018 in News

Jemele Hill says sports and politics should mix
Jemele Hill says sports and politics should mix
COLUMBIA- Sports journalist Jemele Hill gave her perspective on sports and politics at the University of Missouri’s campus on Monday.... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 10:21:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri's chilly November is breaking records
Mid-Missouri's chilly November is breaking records
COLUMBIA - In the past five days Columbia has broken three records, two for daily snowfall and one for a... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 9:22:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in Weather

Jefferson City bishop responds to delay in Catholic Church vote
Jefferson City bishop responds to delay in Catholic Church vote
BALTIMORE - Jefferson City Bishop Shawn McKnight responded to the U.S. Catholic bishops abruptly postponing plans Monday to vote on... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 7:48:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Missouri River seeing increase in barge traffic
Missouri River seeing increase in barge traffic
JEFFERSON CITY – The slowest mode of transportation is making its way up and down the Missouri River progressively. ... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 7:07:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in Top Stories

MU School of Medicine helps patients in South America
MU School of Medicine helps patients in South America
COLUMBIA - The MU School of Medicine partnered with Columbia-based Global First Responder to provide health care services to patients... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 7:07:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

VIEWER PHOTOS: A snowy Monday in November
VIEWER PHOTOS: A snowy Monday in November
More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 6:37:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in Weather

New markers to highlight The Sharp End's past in the present
New markers to highlight The Sharp End's past in the present
COLUMBIA - After years of raising funds, advocates of Columbia's black community now have enough money to finish a trail... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 6:00:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson to announce next Missouri Attorney General Tuesday
Gov. Parson to announce next Missouri Attorney General Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson will announce his appointment for the next Missouri Attorney General Tuesday morning, according to... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 4:36:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

CPS has no comment for parents concerned about middle school redistricting
CPS has no comment for parents concerned about middle school redistricting
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education says it will not comment on parents' concerns for a new middle school... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 4:30:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Columbia school board to request annexation for Rock Bridge Elementary
Columbia school board to request annexation for Rock Bridge Elementary
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education will request to change city limits at Monday night's board meeting to include... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 2:34:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Mid-Mo drivers surprised by the snow
Mid-Mo drivers surprised by the snow
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works says it's ready for a snowy winter. Even with the early snowfall, the department... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 2:06:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Schools, business react to snow with early dismissals, cancellations
Schools, business react to snow with early dismissals, cancellations
COLUMBIA - As snowy, slushy conditions cover mid-Missouri, schools, businesses and groups are changing their plans for the afternoon and... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 2:04:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 26°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 31°
3pm 32°
4pm 32°
5pm 29°