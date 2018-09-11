Schools near troubled landfill develop emergency plan

BRIDGETON (AP) — Four school districts in suburban St. Louis now have a plan in place in case of an emergency at a troubled landfill.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1LJmpWE ) reports that officials with the Pattonville, Orchard Farm, St. Charles and Francis Howell districts sent letters home Monday, describing what will happen if an underground fire reaches buried nuclear waste at West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton.

If toxic fumes are released, students will either shelter in place or be evacuated, as directed by emergency responders.

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster believes the underground fire is moving toward the radioactive waste. Analysts with Republic Services, the landfill owner, say the fire and waste are safely apart.

Earlier this month, St. Louis County disclosed its emergency plan that calls for evacuations and other measures.