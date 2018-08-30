Schools on lockdown as police look for stolen car suspects
COLUMBIA - Four Columbia Public Schools buildings are on lockdown as police look for two people who allegedly stole a car Friday.
The incident happened at around noon in the area of Hockaday Place and Brown School road. No injuries have been reported at this point, but the car damaged a mailbox.
Officers said they believe there were two people in the car at the time, and have detained at least one suspect following the foot pursuit.
Lange and Oakland Middle Schools, Derby Ridge Elementary, and the Center for Early Learning North are on modified lockdown, meaning no one is being allowed in or out of those buildings. CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said all students and staff are safe.
This story will be updated with the lastest information.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Despite a judge's ruling, blueprints and designs for 3D printed guns are available for sale for as little... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MU College of Engineering announced it will be combining its chemical engineering department with CAFNR's bioengineering department... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the General Assembly will hold a special session to discuss expanding STEM education... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new program, Healing Circle, is available at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital to allow veterans to... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The top prosecutor in St. Louis has established what she calls an "exclusion list" of 28... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Researchers at the University of Missouri found differences in opinion that teachers, parents and children have about whether... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Applause filled the Capitol Plaza Hotel ballroom Thursday as the United Way of Central Missouri officially announced... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, a Democrat in a decidedly Republican state, is seizing on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday appointed a local school board president and a former... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City bus service is thinking about changes to some of its routes, and it's looking... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge decided to delay a key decision in a lawsuit against A New Missouri,... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Christopher Columbus statue in a St. Louis park is being called into question about a... More >>
in
ELDON - The Eldon Police Department is working with Eldon School District to investigate a threat made against the high... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against a woman after she reportedly kept four dogs in crates for long periods... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a body found in the Mississippi River in St. Louis was that of a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson appointed a new judge to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Judge... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump urged evangelical leaders this week to get out the vote ahead of the upcoming... More >>
in
PHOENIX (AP) — The celebration of Sen. John McCain's life as a former prisoner of war and maverick politician enters... More >>
in