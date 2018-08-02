Schools require immunizations for schedule pickup

COLUMBIA - Back to School schedule pickup begins for the Columbia school district Monday, but the district is telling parents to make sure their children are vaccinated first.

According to the school district, immunizations are mandatory in the state of Missouri.

“We have students who are always in close proximity to each other,” the district’s Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark said. “It is difficult sometimes when you think about cold season and flu season. So we want to be thinking about that when we think about other types of illnesses that could spread quickly.”

If a student does not have all of their immunizations up to date, they will not be able to get their class schedule. However, there are some places offering shots.

“As a public health department, we feel really strongly about the importance of vaccinations and preventing communicable diseases,” said Boone County Department of Health Nurse Supervisor, Trina Teacutter.

According to Teacutter, the department holds walk-ins for shots during weekdays. This week has been busier than previous weeks.

“It’s one of our busiest times of the year,” she said.

She said when a parent brings their student to get a shot, they should bring their insurance card and shot records. Teacutter said people should go to their primary care physician before deciding to come to the department’s walk-in.

If you are not sure if your child needs a shot, go to the Columbia School District website for more information.