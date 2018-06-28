Schools Visit Civil War Site

BOONE COUNTY - Fifth graders from Grant, Two Mile, and Midway Elementary Schools came together Friday to relive the Centralia Battle, a pivotal a bloody battle in the Civil War.

Students visited the Centralia Battlefield dressed in Civil War-era clothing. Although the rain cancelled their Centralia Battle reenactment, students still lived the era by learning about Civil War food, guns, clothing, habits, and daily life. Students dressed for various roles, including soldiers, nurses, surgeons, and reporters. Parents got involved too, creating food with Civil War recipes. Fifth grade parent Jeanne Crowley applauded the parents effort to make this trip possible.

"We have huge parent involvement in fundraising and providing the with extra experience," Crowley said.

Even a towering Abraham Lincoln made an appearance. Don Ernst of Sons of Confederate Veterans of Fulton, said he is used to teaching kids about the Civil War.

"I try to teach these kids it's not cut and dry these were the good guys, these were the bad guys," Ernst said.

President of the Friends of Centralia Battlefield, Jack Chance, said visitors to the Centralia Battlefield range from out-of-the-country historians to ghost hunters. The Centralia Battlefield is open all summer.