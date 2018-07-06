Schroeder Way in Jefferson City to be Closed For Week

JEFFERSON CITY - Beginning today, the Jefferson City Department of Public Works will close Schroeder way, just east of Broadway street to allow contractors to re-build the alleyway.

Right now, the closure is scheduled to be finished by 5 p.m. next Friday.

Drivers are recommended to use caution during this time and try to avoid the area.

For more information you can contact the Department of Public Works at 573.634.6410