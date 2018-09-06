Schulte Grabs Second AMC Player of the Week Nod

ST. LOUIS -- William Woods University softball player Kelsey Schulte was selected the AMC Softball Player of the Week for the second time this season, it was announced by the league office on Monday. It marks the third Player of the Week honor she has collected and the fifth overall weekly accolade for the senior.

Schulte was named Player of the Week after a solid outing against Benedictine College on Wednesday, leading the Owls to a 2-0 sweep over the Ravens. She went three-for-seven from the plate in the doubleheader, with a double, a triple and an RBI. She also scored three of the Owls five runs in the second game, including a game-tying run in the bottom of the eighth from the international tiebreaker spot to help earn the sweep.