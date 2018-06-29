Schulte Selected for USAAI Aruba Friendship Series Squad

FULTON, MO -- Adding to her fourth consecutive all-AMC selection, senior Kelsey Schulte was recently selected as a member of the USA Athletes International squad that will compete this summer in the Aruba Friendship Softball Series, June 18-25. The pitcher/outfielder will be part of a team selected by Indiana Tech's Becky Norris.

Schulte concluded her career in Forest Green and Burgundy as a standout both in the field and in the circle for WWU. She finishes with a batting average of .326 and her 28 career home runs are second-most in the history of the program. With 165 RBIs over her four-year career, she also holds down fifth all-time in that category. In the circle, she also holds down a number of top five marks, starting 80 games (5th) and appearing in 103 overall contests (4th) for WWU. The senior recorded 405 strikeouts, the fourth-highest career total in Owls history and finished with an ERA of 2.33.

"Kelsey is an excellent example of the type of athletic ambassador USA Athletes International seeks to bring into international competition," added Darrell Phipps, Program Coordinator at USA Athletes International. "She is taking the opportunity to represent her hometown of Honey Creek, Missouri, William Woods University and her family as an ambassador for the sport of softball and the USA."

Norris, who is in her seventh year at the helm at Indiana Tech, recently picked up her 200th career win as a head coach and has a coaching pedigree that included a stint as an assistant at NCAA Division I Eastern Illinois University.

Members of the USAAI teams are selected from a pool of NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA student-athletes nominated by coaches throughout the United States. In order to maintain eligibility under the guidelines of the various governing bodies, student-athletes selected to the teams cover the individual costs associated with the trip through a variety of fundraising activities.

USA Athletes International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to giving amateur athletes the opportunity to compete at the highest levels against teams from around the world.