Schumer wants to delay Kavanaugh confirmation, Pelosi says impeachment "not a priority"

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for Republicans to delay Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings in the wake of Paul Manafort's conviction and Michael Cohen's guilty plea. Schumer is calling the developments "a game changer."

He argues Kavanaugh has refused to answer whether President Donald Trump can be forced to comply with a subpoena. He said that refusal, combined with Cohen implicating Trump in a federal crime, makes the danger of Kavanaugh's nomination "abundantly clear."

He says the president is on the verge of making a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court, which may soon determine the extent of his legal jeopardy.

He also says the Senate shouldn't confirm a justice who believes that presidents "are virtually above the law and only Congress can check a president's power."

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi says impeaching the president is "not a priority" for Democrats despite the conviction of Manafort, and the guilty plea of Cohen.

Pelosi tells The Associated Press "impeachment has to spring from something else."

Pelosi says she prefers for Democrats, if they win the House in November, to conduct oversight and ensure Special Counsel Robert Mueller can finish his work.

She says: "If and when the information emerges about that, we'll see. It's not a priority on the agenda going forward unless something else comes forward."