Schweitzer Hall Lab Complete

COLUMBIA - Schweitzer Hall renovations on the MU campus are finally finished. The lab has been undergoing renovations since June 2010 after an experiment caused an explosion in the lab, injuring four people.

In order to avoid another explosion, Schweitzer Hall underwent renovations to improve laboratory features and functions.

Some of the new anmenities include; Anerobic Chambers in one common area requiring small number of gas tank, new braces to secure tanks, and wider aisles and two new exits.

The labs now also have an open ceiling design which will keep down mold.

Along with the fume hood, an exhaust snorkel is now in the lab to rid the lab of fumes. Officials hope the new safety measures will decrease the chance of another explosion.