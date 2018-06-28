Science of Vocal Health on Display at MU

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri School of Medicine is hosting a daylong symposium on the science of vocal health in Columbia this weekend.

The second annual university Voice Symposium and Vocal Arts Festival takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Missouri Theatre.

Event organizers and voice professor Ann Harrell say the event will offer "practical advice to help maximize and maintain your voice."

The symposium will include speakers, a panel discussion and vocal performances. Admission is free for high school and University of Missouri students, and $20 for the general public.