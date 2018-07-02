Scientists Dig Into Tiny Pile of 4.5 Billion-Year-Old Comet Dust

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Scientists gathered in St. Louis say they've begun slicing and dicing specks of comet dust brought to Earth last month. The microscopic particles were brought back on NASA's Stardust spacecraft. The principal scientist for the $212,000,000,000 mission says a preliminary analysis shows they're unmistakably cometary in origin. University of Washington astronomer Don Brownlee says the material is believed to be the same material that went into comets 4.5billion years ago.