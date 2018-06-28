Scooter Incident Leads to Arrest of Mizzou QB

COLUMBIA — For the second time in four months a quarterback on the University of Missouri football team has been arrested. MU Police arrested Freshman Maty Mauk Thursday morning on suspicion of four charges, including leaving the scene of an accident.

MU Police say Mauk made contact with two vehicles while driving his scooter early this morning.

Officials said that Mauk was transported to Boone County Jail shortly after being arrested. He posted bond and was released.

Mauk is Mizzou's third string quarterback.

In May, Mizzou's Corbin Berkstresser was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident when his truck hit a parked car.

Berkstresser pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.