Scooter rider injured in Jefferson City multi-vehicle crash

JEFFERSON CITY - A multi-vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital with injuries right before the Wednesday morning commute.

Jefferson City Police were sent to US 50/63 near Eastland Drive at approximately 5:45 a.m. Investigation revealed 58-year-old Melvin Earl Wolfe was traveling in the right lane of eastbound US 50/63 near the ramp on a SunL 49cc scooter.

The scooter was struck from behind by a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The impact caused the rider to fall from the scooter to slide along the roadway. Another eastbound car also hit the scooter before it came to rest.

An EMS crew transported Wolfe to Columbia's University Hospital for injuries sustained from the crash. The other drivers did not report any injuries and were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The ramp from Eastland Drive to eastbound US 50/63 was closed and eastbound US 50/63 near Eastland Drive was down to one lane for approximately 1 and ½ hours. All lanes are now open.