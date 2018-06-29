Scores of cities opt out of Missouri tax free holiday weekend

COLUMBIA - Friday marks the beginning of the annual sales tax holiday in Missouri. Some back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies and computers, are exempt from sales tax through the weekend. For a full list of eligible purchases, visit the Missouri Department of Revenue's website.

Not every city and county in the state joins in on the tax-free holiday, including Jefferson City and Columbia. The following are cities that will still collect sales tax: