Scores of cities opt out of Missouri tax free holiday weekend

10 months 3 weeks 4 days ago Thursday, August 03 2017 Aug 3, 2017 Thursday, August 03, 2017 5:03:00 PM CDT August 03, 2017 in News
By: Kristen Reesor, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Friday marks the beginning of the annual sales tax holiday in Missouri. Some back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies and computers, are exempt from sales tax through the weekend. For a full list of eligible purchases, visit the Missouri Department of Revenue's website.

Not every city and county in the state joins in on the tax-free holiday, including Jefferson City and Columbia. The following are cities that will still collect sales tax:

  • Alton
  • Ash Grove
  • Ashland
  • Battlefield
  • Bellerive Acres
  • Berkeley
  • Beverly Hills
  • Black Jack
  • Blackwater
  • Bland
  • Bloomfield
  • Bolivar
  • Boonville
  • Branson
  • Brentwood
  • Bridgeton
  • Byrnes Mill
  • Cabool
  • California
  • Camdenton
  • Canton
  • Cape Girardeau
  • Carl Junction
  • Carthage
  • Cassville
  • Centertown
  • Chamois
  • Charlack
  • Chillicothe
  • Claycomo
  • Clayton
  • Collins
  • Columbia
  • Cool Valley
  • Crestwood
  • Crystal City
  • Des Peres
  • Desloge
  • DeSoto
  • Doniphan
  • Edmundson
  • Eldon
  • Eldorado Springs
  • Ellisville
  • Ellsinore
  • Elsberry
  • Everton
  • Fair Grove
  • Farmington
  • Fayette
  • Ferguson
  • Festus
  • Flint Hill
  • Freeman
  • Fremont Hills
  • Frontenac
  • Garden City
  • Gerald
  • Glasgow
  • Granby
  • Grandin
  • Grant City
  • Green City
  • Greendale
  • Half Way
  • Hartville
  • Hawk Point
  • Higginsville
  • Hollister
  • Holts Summit
  • Houston
  • Ironton
  • Jane
  • Jefferson City
  • Joplin
  • Kingdom City
  • Kirkwood
  • Koshkonong
  • Ladue
  • Laurie
  • Leadington
  • Liberal
  • Licking
  • Loma Linda
  • Malden
  • Manchester
  • Maplewood
  • Marble Hill
  • Marceline
  • Marlborough Village
  • Marshfield
  • Marthasville
  • Merriam Woods Village
  • Meta
  • Moberly
  • Monett
  • Montgomery City
  • Moscow Mills
  • Mount Vernon
  • Mountain Grove
  • Naylor
  • Neosho
  • New Haven
  • New Madrid
  • New Melle
  • Nixa
  • Noel
  • Norborne
  • Northwoods
  • Oakland
  • Osage Beach
  • Overland
  • Owensville
  • Ozark
  • Palmyra
  • Paris
  • Pattonsburg
  • Peculiar
  • Pevely
  • Platte Woods
  • Poplar Bluff
  • Purdy
  • Qulin
  • Reeds Spring
  • Richmond Heights
  • Riverside
  • Rock Hill
  • Rockaway Beach
  • Savannah
  • Sedalia
  • Seligman
  • Shelbina
  • Shrewsbury
  • Skidmore
  • Smithton
  • Smithville
  • Springfield
  • St Ann
  • St Elizabeth
  • St Mary
  • St Peters
  • Ste Genevieve
  • Stockton
  • Sugar Creek
  • Taos
  • Thayer
  • Town & Country
  • Trenton
  • Twin Oaks
  • University City
  • Urich
  • Vandalia
  • Velda
  • Walnut Grove
  • Warson Woods
  • Washburn
  • Waynesville
  • Webster Groves
  • West Plains
  • Willard
  • Willow Springs

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
11am 90°
12pm 93°
1pm 95°
2pm 96°